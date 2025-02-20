Bargain or not, Amazon delivers Published 12:41 pm Thursday, February 20, 2025

By Jan Penton-Miller

Columnist

This morning’s double layer of clothing makes me chuckle. The warm sunshiny days teased

me into thinking spring had sprung, but old man winter seems reluctant to say goodbye.

According to my weather app we will have two freezing nights this week, and not a light

freeze either, as at least two nights are predicted to be in the twenties!

I’m quite certain my farmer grandfather is up there grinning big because he always said no

matter how warm things get there will always be an Easter snap. My seedlings are planted

in my Happy Egg cartons and sit patiently waiting for the correct time to sprout.

It’s a good thing that I repurposed those egg cartons since eggs seem to be the item that

people are most upset about as far as the price goes.

I have another carton ready to put more seeds in, but I am still pondering what I want to

plant in it. So far I have planted marigolds and Echinacea, which are two of my favorite

annuals. Upon doing a little more research I learned that it’s a good idea to put plastic wrap

over the top of the container along with a fluorescent light.

Hmmm. I’m going to put the plastic wrap on, but I think I’ll just take my little cartons out

when it’s a nice sunny day, and put them back in the garage at night.

Why did I think this was going to be such a great idea? Just kidding. It’s not like they are

heavy or cumbersome, and it will be fun to see how they turn out.

My idea of trying a vegetable garden is still in the thinking stage. I did shop around a bit for

a raised bed, but found that the quality of the premade wooden ones was inferior. My friend,

Joy, uses stainless containers that are made for watering cows, but I didn’t find those when I

was out and about.

I have been doing more online shopping lately, and recently got a really good deal on

drapes. I do love to go brick and mortar shopping, but I looked and looked at several stores

on the coast for what I had in mind and couldn’t find the size and fabric I was looking for.

On the way home I decided to check on Amazon. I looked at a few reviews once I found what

I wanted and decided to make the purchase. It only took a couple of days for my packages to

arrive, and I was pleased with the look and feel of the fabric. The only problem was that I

misjudged the length of a couple of windows, but only realized this after I had discarded the

packaging.

Now, I have to place another order for the ones that didn’t work out. I guess I had better

forget the raised bed purchase, plant some vegetables in the ground and get the old hoe out

since I’m saving so much money with Amazon Prime!