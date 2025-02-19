NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 20
Published 9:26 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2025
The NBA schedule today, which includes the Memphis Grizzlies squaring off against the Indiana Pacers, is not one to miss.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for all of the major games today below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 20
Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Grizzlies -1.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 3 points)
- Total: 249.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (235.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -8.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 9 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -12.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 12.5 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Knicks -13.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 12.7 points)
- Total: 244.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Magic -1.5
- Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 3.2 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Bucks -1.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 1.2 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Nuggets -14.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 16.2 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Spurs -2.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 3.4 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Lakers -4.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 2.8 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, KATU, and KUNP
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
