How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 20 Published 8:48 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2025

The Illinois Fighting Illini versus the UCLA Bruins is one of 12 games on Thursday’s college basketball slate that features a ranked team on the court.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels at Syracuse Orange

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 13 NC State Wolfpack at No. 20 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Louisville Cardinals at No. 11 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

No. 1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Miami Hurricanes

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at Missouri Tigers

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 21 Maryland Terrapins at Northwestern Wildcats

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 3 UCLA Bruins

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: