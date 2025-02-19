How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 20

Published 8:48 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Illinois Fighting Illini versus the UCLA Bruins is one of 12 games on Thursday’s college basketball slate that features a ranked team on the court.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels at Syracuse Orange

No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 13 NC State Wolfpack at No. 20 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Louisville Cardinals at No. 11 Duke Blue Devils

No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana Hoosiers

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

No. 1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Miami Hurricanes

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 21 Maryland Terrapins at Northwestern Wildcats

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 7 LSU Tigers

No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 3 UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

