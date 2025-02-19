How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 20

Published 11:45 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2025

By Data Skrive

Only a single top-25 game is on Thursday’s college basketball slate. That matchup is the USC Trojans squaring off against the Maryland Terrapins at XFINITY Center.

Today’s Top 25 Games

USC Trojans at No. 20 Maryland Terrapins

  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

