How to Watch the NBA Today, February 20
Published 10:26 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Today’s NBA lineup features top teams in action. Among the nine games is the Memphis Grizzlies facing the Indiana Pacers.
If you are searching for how to watch today’s NBA action, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – February 20
Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Moody Center
- Location: Austin, Texas
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, KATU, and KUNP
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
