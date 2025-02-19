How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 20
Published 7:54 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2025
The Memphis Grizzlies (36-18) face the Indiana Pacers (30-23) on February 20, 2025. The matchup airs on FDSIN and FDSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Pacers’ opponents have hit.
- Memphis is 27-5 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 28th.
- The 123.3 points per game the Grizzlies average are 7.7 more points than the Pacers allow (115.6).
- Memphis has a 33-6 record when scoring more than 115.6 points.
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers have shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
- Indiana is 29-15 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The Pacers’ 116 points per game are just 0.2 more points than the 115.8 the Grizzlies give up.
- Indiana has put together a 20-6 record in games it scores more than 115.8 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Grizzlies are scoring 0.3 more points per game (123.4) than they are in road games (123.1).
- In 2024-25, Memphis is ceding 112.1 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 119.4.
- When playing at home, the Grizzlies are draining 0.1 more threes per game (14.1) than away from home (14). However, they have a lower three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in away games (37.7%).
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Pacers are putting up more points at home (118.4 per game) than on the road (114.2). But they are also conceding more at home (117) than away (114.6).
- At home, Indiana allows 117 points per game. Away, it concedes 114.6.
- At home the Pacers are collecting 29.3 assists per game, 0.7 more than on the road (28.6).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cam Spencer
|Out
|Thumb
|Johnny Davis
|Out
|Not Injury Related
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Isaiah Jackson
|Out For Season
|Calf
|Myles Turner
|Out
|Neck