How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 20 Published 7:54 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (36-18) face the Indiana Pacers (30-23) on February 20, 2025. The matchup airs on FDSIN and FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSE

FDSIN, FDSSE

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Pacers’ opponents have hit.

Memphis is 27-5 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 28th.

The 123.3 points per game the Grizzlies average are 7.7 more points than the Pacers allow (115.6).

Memphis has a 33-6 record when scoring more than 115.6 points.

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers have shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

Indiana is 29-15 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Pacers are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The Pacers’ 116 points per game are just 0.2 more points than the 115.8 the Grizzlies give up.

Indiana has put together a 20-6 record in games it scores more than 115.8 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Grizzlies are scoring 0.3 more points per game (123.4) than they are in road games (123.1).

In 2024-25, Memphis is ceding 112.1 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 119.4.

When playing at home, the Grizzlies are draining 0.1 more threes per game (14.1) than away from home (14). However, they have a lower three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in away games (37.7%).

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Pacers are putting up more points at home (118.4 per game) than on the road (114.2). But they are also conceding more at home (117) than away (114.6).

At home, Indiana allows 117 points per game. Away, it concedes 114.6.

At home the Pacers are collecting 29.3 assists per game, 0.7 more than on the road (28.6).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cam Spencer Out Thumb Johnny Davis Out Not Injury Related

Pacers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Isaiah Jackson Out For Season Calf Myles Turner Out Neck

