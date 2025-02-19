How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 20

Published 11:50 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, February 20

SEC teams will be in action across six games on Thursday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Florida Gators at Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 7 LSU Tigers

