How to Watch Memphis vs. UAB Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 19
Published 7:46 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Wednesday’s AAC slate will see the Memphis Tigers (6-18) play the UAB Blazers (15-10) at 8:00 PM ET.
Memphis vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
Memphis 2024-25 Stats
- Offensively the Blazers are the 108th-ranked team in the nation (69.0 points per game). Defensively they are 223rd (66.2 points conceded per game).
- Memphis ranks fifth-worst in the country with 38.3 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, it is averaging 32.1 rebounds per game (178th-ranked in college basketball).
- The Blazers are 127th in college basketball in assists (14.1 per game) in 2024-25.
- With 16.0 turnovers per game, Memphis is 218th in the nation. It forces 14.6 turnovers per contest, which ranks 233rd in college basketball.
- The Blazers are 31st in the nation in 3-pointers made (8.2 per game) and 80th in 3-point percentage (33.8%).
- Memphis is giving up 5.7 three-pointers per game (133rd-ranked in college basketball). It is allowing opposing teams to shoot 28.8% (72nd-ranked) from three-point land.
- The Blazers attempt 43.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 34.5% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempt 56.7% of their shots, with 65.5% of their makes coming from there.
UAB 2024-25 Stats
- With 69.0 points scored per game and 66.2 points conceded, the Blazers are 108th in the nation on offense and 223rd defensively.
- In 2024-25, UAB is 216th in college basketball in rebounds (31.3 per game) and 272nd in rebounds conceded (33.6).
- With 14.1 assists per game, the Blazers are 127th in the country.
- In 2024-25, UAB is 135th in the nation in turnovers committed (14.7 per game) and 307th in turnovers forced (13.2).
- In 2024-25, the Blazers are 31st in the nation in 3-point makes (8.2 per game) and 80th in 3-point percentage (33.8%).
- Defensively, UAB is 122nd in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 5.6. It is 115th in 3-point percentage allowed at 29.6%.
- The Blazers take 43.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 56.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 34.5% of the Blazers’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 65.5% are 2-pointers.
Memphis’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|TI’lan Boler
|24
|16.9
|3.0
|0.9
|0.7
|0.5
|2.3
|DeeDee Hagemann
|14
|11.9
|2.1
|6.0
|1.6
|0.1
|1.2
|Alasia Smith
|24
|11.6
|8.8
|1.9
|2.4
|1.2
|0.5
|Hannah Riddick
|4
|11.5
|8.0
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|Tanyuel
|24
|9.8
|4.3
|2.7
|1.2
|0.1
|0.9
UAB’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Maddie Walsh
|24
|12.3
|2.7
|1.9
|0.6
|1.2
|1.9
|Journey Armstead
|24
|10.9
|3.8
|4.5
|1.3
|0.0
|0.4
|Jade Weathersby
|25
|10.6
|9.1
|1.6
|0.9
|0.9
|0.6
|Sara Bershers
|24
|9.3
|3.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.8
|2.0
|Rayne Tucker
|16
|8.6
|5.1
|1.1
|1.1
|1.1
|0.0
Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 19 vs. UAB at 8:00 PM ET
- February 22 at South Florida at 7:00 PM ET
- February 25 vs. Temple at 8:00 PM ET
- March 1 vs. Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET
- March 4 at Florida Atlantic at 7:00 PM ET
UAB’s Upcoming Schedule
- February 19 at Memphis at 8:00 PM ET
- February 22 vs. Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET
- February 25 at Rice at 8:00 PM ET
- March 1 at North Texas at 3:00 PM ET
- March 4 vs. Tulane at 7:00 PM ET
