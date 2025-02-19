How to Watch Memphis vs. UAB Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 19 Published 7:46 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Wednesday’s AAC slate will see the Memphis Tigers (6-18) play the UAB Blazers (15-10) at 8:00 PM ET.

Memphis vs. UAB Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis 2024-25 Stats

Offensively the Blazers are the 108th-ranked team in the nation (69.0 points per game). Defensively they are 223rd (66.2 points conceded per game).

Memphis ranks fifth-worst in the country with 38.3 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, it is averaging 32.1 rebounds per game (178th-ranked in college basketball).

The Blazers are 127th in college basketball in assists (14.1 per game) in 2024-25.

With 16.0 turnovers per game, Memphis is 218th in the nation. It forces 14.6 turnovers per contest, which ranks 233rd in college basketball.

The Blazers are 31st in the nation in 3-pointers made (8.2 per game) and 80th in 3-point percentage (33.8%).

Memphis is giving up 5.7 three-pointers per game (133rd-ranked in college basketball). It is allowing opposing teams to shoot 28.8% (72nd-ranked) from three-point land.

The Blazers attempt 43.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 34.5% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempt 56.7% of their shots, with 65.5% of their makes coming from there.

UAB 2024-25 Stats

With 69.0 points scored per game and 66.2 points conceded, the Blazers are 108th in the nation on offense and 223rd defensively.

In 2024-25, UAB is 216th in college basketball in rebounds (31.3 per game) and 272nd in rebounds conceded (33.6).

With 14.1 assists per game, the Blazers are 127th in the country.

In 2024-25, UAB is 135th in the nation in turnovers committed (14.7 per game) and 307th in turnovers forced (13.2).

In 2024-25, the Blazers are 31st in the nation in 3-point makes (8.2 per game) and 80th in 3-point percentage (33.8%).

Defensively, UAB is 122nd in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 5.6. It is 115th in 3-point percentage allowed at 29.6%.

The Blazers take 43.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 56.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 34.5% of the Blazers’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 65.5% are 2-pointers.

Memphis’ Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM TI’lan Boler 24 16.9 3.0 0.9 0.7 0.5 2.3 DeeDee Hagemann 14 11.9 2.1 6.0 1.6 0.1 1.2 Alasia Smith 24 11.6 8.8 1.9 2.4 1.2 0.5 Hannah Riddick 4 11.5 8.0 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.0 Tanyuel 24 9.8 4.3 2.7 1.2 0.1 0.9

UAB’s Top Players

Blazers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Maddie Walsh 24 12.3 2.7 1.9 0.6 1.2 1.9 Journey Armstead 24 10.9 3.8 4.5 1.3 0.0 0.4 Jade Weathersby 25 10.6 9.1 1.6 0.9 0.9 0.6 Sara Bershers 24 9.3 3.0 1.0 1.0 0.8 2.0 Rayne Tucker 16 8.6 5.1 1.1 1.1 1.1 0.0

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

February 19 vs. UAB at 8:00 PM ET

February 22 at South Florida at 7:00 PM ET

February 25 vs. Temple at 8:00 PM ET

March 1 vs. Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET

March 4 at Florida Atlantic at 7:00 PM ET

UAB’s Upcoming Schedule

February 19 at Memphis at 8:00 PM ET

February 22 vs. Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET

February 25 at Rice at 8:00 PM ET

March 1 at North Texas at 3:00 PM ET

March 4 vs. Tulane at 7:00 PM ET

