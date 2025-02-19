How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 19 Published 3:51 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025

The Tulane Green Wave versus the Tulsa Golden Hurricane is one of three games on Wednesday’s college basketball slate that has an AAC team in play.

Today’s AAC Games

Wichita State Shockers at Temple Owls

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane Green Wave at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

UAB Blazers at Memphis Tigers

Time: 8 p.m. ET

