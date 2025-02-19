How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 19
Published 3:51 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025
The Tulane Green Wave versus the Tulsa Golden Hurricane is one of three games on Wednesday’s college basketball slate that has an AAC team in play.
Today’s AAC Games
Wichita State Shockers at Temple Owls
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulane Green Wave at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
UAB Blazers at Memphis Tigers
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
