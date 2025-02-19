How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 19 Published 8:43 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Wednesday’s college basketball slate includes five games featuring AAC teams on the court. Among those contests is the East Carolina Pirates squaring off against the Tulane Green Wave.

Today’s AAC Games

Temple Owls at Charlotte 49ers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Carolina Pirates at Tulane Green Wave

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAB Blazers at Rice Owls

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Florida Bulls at UTSA Roadrunners

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at North Texas Mean Green

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

