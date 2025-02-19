How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 19
Published 8:43 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Wednesday’s college basketball slate includes five games featuring AAC teams on the court. Among those contests is the East Carolina Pirates squaring off against the Tulane Green Wave.
Today’s AAC Games
Temple Owls at Charlotte 49ers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
East Carolina Pirates at Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UAB Blazers at Rice Owls
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Florida Bulls at UTSA Roadrunners
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulsa Golden Hurricane at North Texas Mean Green
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
