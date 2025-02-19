How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 19

Published 8:43 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Wednesday, February 19

Wednesday’s college basketball slate includes five games featuring AAC teams on the court. Among those contests is the East Carolina Pirates squaring off against the Tulane Green Wave.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Temple Owls at Charlotte 49ers

East Carolina Pirates at Tulane Green Wave

UAB Blazers at Rice Owls

South Florida Bulls at UTSA Roadrunners

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at North Texas Mean Green

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Wednesday, February 19

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 19

How to Watch Memphis vs. UAB Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - February 19

How to Watch Memphis vs. UAB Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 19

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, February 19

How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 19

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 19

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 19

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow