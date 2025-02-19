Grizzlies vs. Pacers Injury Report Today – February 20 Published 5:39 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2025

As they get ready to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (36-18) on Thursday, February 20 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET, the Indiana Pacers (30-23) have three players currently listed on the injury report. The Grizzlies have listed two injured players.

The Grizzlies fell in their most recent outing 128-114 against the Clippers on Wednesday. Desmond Bane scored a team-leading 23 points for the Grizzlies in the loss.

The Pacers’ last contest on Wednesday ended in a 134-130 win over the Wizards in overtime. In the Pacers’ win, Obi Toppin led the team with 31 points (adding 10 rebounds and two assists).

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cam Spencer SG Out Thumb 4 1.7 1.6 Johnny Davis SG Out Not Injury Related 2.4 1.1 0.3

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Myles Turner C Out Neck 15.1 6.6 1.5 Isaiah Jackson C Out For Season Calf 7 5.6 1 Jarace Walker PF Day-To-Day Back 6.1 3.2 1.4

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FDSIN and FDSSE

FDSIN and FDSSE

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -1.5 249.5

id: