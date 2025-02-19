College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 19 Published 12:48 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025

The Wednesday college basketball schedule in the AAC has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the East Carolina Pirates playing the Tulane Green Wave, and we have picks against the spread available for you right here.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Temple -1.5 vs. Charlotte

Matchup: Temple Owls at Charlotte 49ers

Temple Owls at Charlotte 49ers Projected Favorite & Spread: Temple by 3.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Temple by 3.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Temple -1.5

Temple -1.5 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 19

February 19 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Tulane -2.5 vs. East Carolina

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Tulane Green Wave

East Carolina Pirates at Tulane Green Wave Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 2.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tulane by 2.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tulane -2.5

Tulane -2.5 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Date: February 19

February 19 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Rice +4.5 vs. UAB

Matchup: UAB Blazers at Rice Owls

UAB Blazers at Rice Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: UAB by 2.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

UAB by 2.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: UAB -4.5

UAB -4.5 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: February 19

February 19 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: UTSA -1.5 vs. South Florida

Matchup: South Florida Bulls at UTSA Roadrunners

South Florida Bulls at UTSA Roadrunners Projected Favorite & Spread: UTSA by 2.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

UTSA by 2.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: UTSA -1.5

UTSA -1.5 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: February 19

February 19 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: North Texas -14.5 vs. Tulsa

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at North Texas Mean Green

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at North Texas Mean Green Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 15.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

North Texas by 15.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: North Texas -14.5

North Texas -14.5 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: February 19

February 19 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: