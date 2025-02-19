College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 19

Published 12:48 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Wednesday college basketball schedule in the AAC has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the East Carolina Pirates playing the Tulane Green Wave, and we have picks against the spread available for you right here.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Temple -1.5 vs. Charlotte

  • Matchup: Temple Owls at Charlotte 49ers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Temple by 3.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Temple -1.5
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 19
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Tulane -2.5 vs. East Carolina

  • Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Tulane Green Wave
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 2.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Tulane -2.5
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 19
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Rice +4.5 vs. UAB

  • Matchup: UAB Blazers at Rice Owls
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: UAB by 2.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: UAB -4.5
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 19
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: UTSA -1.5 vs. South Florida

  • Matchup: South Florida Bulls at UTSA Roadrunners
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: UTSA by 2.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: UTSA -1.5
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 19
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: North Texas -14.5 vs. Tulsa

  • Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at North Texas Mean Green
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 15.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: North Texas -14.5
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 19
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

