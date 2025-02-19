Buy Tickets for Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on February 22 Published 4:51 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025

When the Colorado Avalanche play the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (the puck drops at 6:00 PM ET), Nathan MacKinnon and Filip Forsberg will be two of the top players to keep an eye on.

Avalanche vs. Predators Game Information

Players to Watch

Avalanche Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Nathan MacKinnon 57 21 66 87 Martin Necas 57 20 45 65 Cale Makar 57 22 41 63 Artturi Lehkonen 45 23 10 33 Casey Mittelstadt 57 9 23 32 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 54 21 32 53 Jonathan Marchessault 54 17 28 45 Roman Josi 50 9 28 37 Ryan O’Reilly 51 14 20 34 Steven Stamkos 54 17 15 32

Avalanche vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Avalanche offense’s 185 total goals (3.2 per game) are ranked fifth in the league this year.

Colorado is ranked 22nd in league play in goals against this season, having allowed 173 (3.0 per game).

The Avalanche rank 16th in the league with a 21.82% power-play conversion rate this season.

The Predators have the NHL’s 31st-ranked scoring offense (143 total goals, 2.6 per game).

Nashville has conceded 3.3 goals per game, and 179 total, which ranks 23rd among all league teams.

The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (21.43%) ranks 17th in the league.

