Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, February 19
Published 12:17 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025
The college basketball lineup on Wednesday should provide some fireworks. Our computer model has suggested picks against the spread for 10 games, including the Alabama Crimson Tide squaring off against the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Alabama +1.5 vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 19
- Computer Projection: Alabama by 2.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Missouri (-1.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Omaha +2.5 vs. UMKC
- Matchup: Omaha Mavericks at UMKC Kangaroos
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 19
- Computer Projection: Omaha by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UMKC (-2.5)
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
ATS Pick: Citadel +7.5 vs. Mercer
- Matchup: Mercer Bears at Citadel Bulldogs
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 19
- Computer Projection: Mercer by 4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mercer (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Evansville +7.5 vs. Indiana State
- Matchup: Evansville Purple Aces at Indiana State Sycamores
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 19
- Computer Projection: Indiana State by 4.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Indiana State (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: New Mexico +2.5 vs. Boise State
- Matchup: New Mexico Lobos at Boise State Broncos
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: February 19
- Computer Projection: New Mexico by 0.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Boise State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UCF +1.5 vs. Oklahoma State
- Matchup: UCF Knights at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 19
- Computer Projection: UCF by 1.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oklahoma State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Holy Cross +1.5 vs. Lafayette
- Matchup: Lafayette Leopards at Holy Cross Crusaders
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: February 19
- Computer Projection: Holy Cross by 1.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Lafayette (-1.5)
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Kentucky -5.5 vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 19
- Computer Projection: Kentucky by 8.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kentucky (-5.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Washington State +13.5 vs. Gonzaga
- Matchup: Gonzaga Bulldogs at Washington State Cougars
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 19
- Computer Projection: Gonzaga by 10.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-13.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: SMU -1.5 vs. Notre Dame
- Matchup: SMU Mustangs at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 19
- Computer Projection: SMU by 4.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: SMU (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
