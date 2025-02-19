2026 College National Football Championship Odds, Favorites, Betting Insights
Published 1:40 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025
The Ohio State Buckeyes (+500) and Texas Longhorns (+550) are among the top contenders to win the National Championship this season, according to sportsbooks. If you’re searching for championship odds on all of the top teams, we have you covered in the article below.
Top 2026 College Football Championship Odds
|Team
|Odds to Win
|Ohio State
|+500
|Texas
|+550
|Georgia
|+650
|Oregon
|+750
|Penn State
|+900
|Notre Dame
|+1400
|Alabama
|+1500
|LSU
|+2000
|Tennessee
|+2000
|Clemson
|+2000
|Michigan
|+2200
|Ole Miss
|+2500
