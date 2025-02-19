2026 College National Football Championship Odds, Favorites, Betting Insights

Published 1:40 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Ohio State Buckeyes (+500) and Texas Longhorns (+550) are among the top contenders to win the National Championship this season, according to sportsbooks. If you’re searching for championship odds on all of the top teams, we have you covered in the article below.

Top 2026 College Football Championship Odds

Team Odds to Win
Ohio State +500
Texas +550
Georgia +650
Oregon +750
Penn State +900
Notre Dame +1400
Alabama +1500
LSU +2000
Tennessee +2000
Clemson +2000
Michigan +2200
Ole Miss +2500

