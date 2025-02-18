UTSA vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, March 4
Published 8:04 pm Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Tuesday’s AAC slate includes the UTSA Roadrunners (10-15, 4-9 AAC) meeting the Memphis Tigers (21-5, 11-2 AAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UTSA vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: UTSA Convocation Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTSA vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats
|UTSA
|Stat
|Memphis
|76.6
|Points For
|79.4
|77.1
|Points Against
|73.3
|42.2%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|46.8%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|42.0%
|34.9%
|Three Point %
|40.0%
|36.0%
|Opponent Three Point %
|32.4%
UTSA’s Top Players
- The Roadrunners points and assists leader is Amir Spears. He puts up 19.8 points per game and records 3.7 assists.
- UTSA’s rebounding leader is Jonnivius Smith, who grabs 7.5 per game.
- Damari Monsanto is the top three-point shooter for the Roadrunners, connecting on 3.2 per game.
- UTSA’s steals leader is Raekwon Horton, who collects 1.9 per game. Smith leads the team averaging 1.5 blocks a game.
Memphis’ Top Players
- The Tigers go-to guy, PJ Haggerty, leads the team in both scoring (21.2 points per game) and assists (3.8 assists per game).
- Dain Dainja’s 6.4 rebounds per game paces Memphis’ rebounding effort. He also adds 12.4 points per game.
- Tyrese Hunter makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, averaging 2.6 treys per game.
- Nobody on Memphis grabs more steals than Haggerty (2.0 per game) or blocks more shots than Moussa Cisse (1.5 per game).
UTSA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2025
|South Florida
|–
UTSA Convocation Center
|2/23/2025
|@ East Carolina
|–
Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum
|3/2/2025
|Rice
|–
UTSA Convocation Center
|3/4/2025
|Memphis
|Watch this game on ESPN+
UTSA Convocation Center
|3/9/2025
|@ Charlotte
|–
Dale F. Halton Arena
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2025
|Florida Atlantic
|–
FedExForum
|2/26/2025
|Rice
|–
FedExForum
|3/2/2025
|@ UAB
|–
Bartow Arena
|3/4/2025
|@ UTSA
|Watch this game on ESPN+
UTSA Convocation Center
|3/7/2025
|South Florida
|–
FedExForum
