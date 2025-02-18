UTSA vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, March 4

Published 8:04 pm Tuesday, February 18, 2025

By Data Skrive

UTSA vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets - Tuesday, March 4

Tuesday’s AAC slate includes the UTSA Roadrunners (10-15, 4-9 AAC) meeting the Memphis Tigers (21-5, 11-2 AAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets

UTSA vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats

UTSA Stat Memphis
76.6 Points For 79.4
77.1 Points Against 73.3
42.2% Field Goal % 47.3%
46.8% Opponent Field Goal % 42.0%
34.9% Three Point % 40.0%
36.0% Opponent Three Point % 32.4%

UTSA’s Top Players

  • The Roadrunners points and assists leader is Amir Spears. He puts up 19.8 points per game and records 3.7 assists.
  • UTSA’s rebounding leader is Jonnivius Smith, who grabs 7.5 per game.
  • Damari Monsanto is the top three-point shooter for the Roadrunners, connecting on 3.2 per game.
  • UTSA’s steals leader is Raekwon Horton, who collects 1.9 per game. Smith leads the team averaging 1.5 blocks a game.

Memphis’ Top Players

  • The Tigers go-to guy, PJ Haggerty, leads the team in both scoring (21.2 points per game) and assists (3.8 assists per game).
  • Dain Dainja’s 6.4 rebounds per game paces Memphis’ rebounding effort. He also adds 12.4 points per game.
  • Tyrese Hunter makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, averaging 2.6 treys per game.
  • Nobody on Memphis grabs more steals than Haggerty (2.0 per game) or blocks more shots than Moussa Cisse (1.5 per game).

UTSA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2025 South Florida UTSA Convocation Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/23/2025 @ East Carolina Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
3/2/2025 Rice UTSA Convocation Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
3/4/2025 Memphis Watch this game on ESPN+ UTSA Convocation Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
3/9/2025 @ Charlotte Dale F. Halton Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2025 Florida Atlantic FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/26/2025 Rice FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
3/2/2025 @ UAB Bartow Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
3/4/2025 @ UTSA Watch this game on ESPN+ UTSA Convocation Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
3/7/2025 South Florida FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

