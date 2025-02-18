UTSA vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, March 4 Published 8:04 pm Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Tuesday’s AAC slate includes the UTSA Roadrunners (10-15, 4-9 AAC) meeting the Memphis Tigers (21-5, 11-2 AAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

UTSA Convocation Center Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats

UTSA Stat Memphis 76.6 Points For 79.4 77.1 Points Against 73.3 42.2% Field Goal % 47.3% 46.8% Opponent Field Goal % 42.0% 34.9% Three Point % 40.0% 36.0% Opponent Three Point % 32.4%

UTSA’s Top Players

The Roadrunners points and assists leader is Amir Spears. He puts up 19.8 points per game and records 3.7 assists.

UTSA’s rebounding leader is Jonnivius Smith, who grabs 7.5 per game.

Damari Monsanto is the top three-point shooter for the Roadrunners, connecting on 3.2 per game.

UTSA’s steals leader is Raekwon Horton, who collects 1.9 per game. Smith leads the team averaging 1.5 blocks a game.

Memphis’ Top Players

The Tigers go-to guy, PJ Haggerty, leads the team in both scoring (21.2 points per game) and assists (3.8 assists per game).

Dain Dainja’s 6.4 rebounds per game paces Memphis’ rebounding effort. He also adds 12.4 points per game.

Tyrese Hunter makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, averaging 2.6 treys per game.

Nobody on Memphis grabs more steals than Haggerty (2.0 per game) or blocks more shots than Moussa Cisse (1.5 per game).

UTSA Schedule

Memphis Schedule

