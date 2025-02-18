Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, February 18
Published 12:28 am Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Ranked squads are on the Tuesday college basketball schedule for nine games, including the Purdue Boilermakers squaring off against the Michigan State Spartans. Wanting against-the-spread picks for each matchup? Keep reading.
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 2 Florida Gators vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Florida 81, Oklahoma 69
- Projected Favorite: Florida by 12.7 points
- Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+14.5)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on the Florida-Oklahoma spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 73, Mississippi State 72
- Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 1 points
- Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+2.5)
Bet on the Mississippi State-Texas A&M spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Humphrey Coliseum
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan State 75, Purdue 73
- Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 2.4 points
- Pick ATS: Purdue (+3.5)
Bet on the Michigan State-Purdue spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones vs. Colorado Buffaloes
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Iowa State 81, Colorado 65
- Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 16.1 points
- Pick ATS: Colorado (+17.5)
Bet on the Iowa State-Colorado spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
TCU Horned Frogs vs. No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas Tech 74, TCU 69
- Projected Favorite: Texas Tech by 5.6 points
- Pick ATS: TCU (+8.5)
Bet on the TCU-Texas Tech spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Wisconsin 78, Illinois 76
- Projected Favorite: Wisconsin by 1.7 points
- Pick ATS: Illinois (+4.5)
Bet on the Wisconsin-Illinois spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Kohl Center
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Seton Hall Pirates
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 80, Seton Hall 58
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 21.7 points
- Pick ATS: Marquette (-17.5)
Bet on the Marquette-Seton Hall spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
BYU Cougars vs. No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: BYU 74, Kansas 73
- Projected Favorite: BYU by 0.1 points
- Pick ATS: Kansas (+2.5)
Bet on the BYU-Kansas spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Provo, Utah
- Venue: Marriott Center
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arizona State Sun Devils vs. No. 5 Houston Cougars
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 75, Arizona State 66
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 9.5 points
- Pick ATS: Arizona State (+11.5)
Bet on the Arizona State-Houston spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Desert Financial Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.