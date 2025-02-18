Published 10:17 am Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Patricia Allen McBride, 81, of Senatobia, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, in Memphis, Tn. Trish was born to Houston and Nell Allen on October 27, 1943, in Jones County, Ms.

In 1953, she and her family relocated to Senatobia, Ms., where Trish attended Senatobia High School and later the University of Mississippi. While attending university, Trish married Jimmy Aiken of Senatobia with whom she had her only child, Andrea, who was most beloved. Both Jimmy and Andrea prematurely preceded Trish in death. Trish is survived by her husband, partner in crimes and misdemeanors, best friend and greatest champion, David H McBride of Senatobia, whom she has loved since 1977. Trish and David were the consummate team, with Trish successfully pushing David through life-changing cancer and later, David supporting Trish through rehab and beyond from a major stroke.

Trish was a classic example of a southern lady; cultured, strong, smart, artistic, and well-read with a gentle wit. She loved God and her church, David, and her many friends. David and a myriad of friends express their sincere gratitude to Cynthia Lewis for her exceptional friendship, love, and devotion to Trish.

Information regarding a Celebration of Life service will be forthcoming.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Holy Innocent’s Episcopal Church, 311 N Main St. Como, Ms. 38619

Pate-Jones Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.