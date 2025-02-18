NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Pacers Picks for February 20 Published 11:39 pm Tuesday, February 18, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (36-18) are favored by 1.5 points against the Indiana Pacers (30-23) on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FDSIN and FDSSE.

To find the best bets you can place on Thursday’s game, based on our computer predictions, keep reading.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FDSIN and FDSSE

FDSIN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Best Bets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 1.5)

Memphis’ record against the spread is 35-19-0.

Indiana has 25 wins in 53 games against the spread this year.

The Grizzlies have an ATS record of 24-11 as 1.5-point favorites or more.

The Pacers have an ATS record of 12-10 as 1.5-point underdogs or greater.

Pick OU:

Under (249.5)





The Grizzlies’ 54 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 249.5 points 14 times.

The Pacers have played nine games this season that ended with a combined score over 249.5 points.

Memphis has had an average of 234.9 points in its games this season, 14.6 fewer than this matchup’s total.

The average over/under for Indiana’s outings this season is 232.2, 17.3 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Grizzlies are the second-highest scoring team in the league this year. The Pacers have scored the 15th-most points.

The Grizzlies are the NBA’s 20th-ranked scoring defense while the Pacers are the 16th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-130)

This season, the Grizzlies have been favored 35 times and won 28, or 80%, of those games.

The Pacers have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (50%) in those contests.

This season, Memphis has won 26 of its 33 games, or 78.8%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

This year, Indiana has won 11 of 20 games when listed as at least +105 or better on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers’ moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

