Judy K. Roberson, age 72, passed away Thursday morning, February 13, 2025 at the Oxford Health & Rehab Center in Oxford, MS.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, February 16, 2025 at Wells Funeral Home. Judy was laid to rest at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville, MS.

Judy was born on January 4, 1953 in Batesville, MS to the late Jerry Bruce Roberson and Martha Still Roberson. For 35 years, she dedicated herself as an administration assistant at the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), where her hard work and commitment made a lasting impact. Following her tenure there, she continued to contribute her skills and expertise for 17 years at Buchart Horn. Judy was also a faithful member of Tocowa Baptist Church.

Beyond Judy’s professional life, she found joy in working in her yard, nurturing the beauty of nature. Her passion for cooking was evident as she delighted in preparing meals not just for her family and friends, but also for members of her community who were in need. Her thoughtfulness and generosity shone brightly, reflecting her caring spirit.

The family she leaves behind include her two sisters, Nancy R. Wilson and Kathy Roberson both of Courtland, MS; her niece, Ashley Smith (Chad) of Prattville, AL; two great nephews, Alden Gray and Chandler Smith; and one great niece, Savannah Smith.