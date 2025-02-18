How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 18 Published 12:48 am Tuesday, February 18, 2025

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls versus the Utah Utes is the only game on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that has a ranked team in action.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Utah Utes

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: