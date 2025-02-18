Grizzlies vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, March 3
Published 4:33 am Tuesday, February 18, 2025
The Memphis Grizzlies (36-18) match up with the Atlanta Hawks (26-29) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, March 3, 2025. The matchup airs on FDSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Monday, March 3, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Favorite: –
Grizzlies vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Grizzlies
|Hawks
|123.3
|Points Avg.
|116.7
|115.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.1
|48.6%
|Field Goal %
|46.3%
|37.5%
|Three Point %
|34.8%
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. scores 23 points per game this season for the Grizzlies, adding six rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 9.5 points, 4.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
- Jaylen Wells is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, connecting on 1.9 per game.
- Jackson racks up 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 23.7 points per game and 11.5 assists per game to go with 3.2 rebounds per contest.
- Clint Capela has per-game averages of 9.4 points, 1.2 assists and nine rebounds this season.
- Young hits 2.9 threes per game.
- Dyson Daniels’ three steals and Capela’s one block per game are key to the Hawks’ defensive production.
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/21
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|2/23
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/25
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|2/28
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/1
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|3/3
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/5
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|3/7
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|3/9
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|3/10
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|3/12
|Jazz
|–
|Home
|–
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/20
|Magic
|–
|Home
|–
|2/23
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|2/24
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|2/26
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|2/28
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|3/3
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|3/4
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/6
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/8
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/10
|76ers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/12
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
