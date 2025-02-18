Grizzlies vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, March 3

Published 4:33 am Tuesday, February 18, 2025

By Data Skrive

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, March 3

The Memphis Grizzlies (36-18) match up with the Atlanta Hawks (26-29) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, March 3, 2025. The matchup airs on FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Hawks
123.3 Points Avg. 116.7
115.8 Points Allowed Avg. 119.1
48.6% Field Goal % 46.3%
37.5% Three Point % 34.8%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Grizzlies’ Top Players

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. scores 23 points per game this season for the Grizzlies, adding six rebounds and 2.2 assists.
  • Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 9.5 points, 4.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
  • Jaylen Wells is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, connecting on 1.9 per game.
  • Jackson racks up 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 23.7 points per game and 11.5 assists per game to go with 3.2 rebounds per contest.
  • Clint Capela has per-game averages of 9.4 points, 1.2 assists and nine rebounds this season.
  • Young hits 2.9 threes per game.
  • Dyson Daniels’ three steals and Capela’s one block per game are key to the Hawks’ defensive production.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/21 Magic Away
2/23 Cavaliers Away
2/25 Suns Home
2/28 Knicks Home
3/1 Spurs Home
3/3 Hawks Home
3/5 Thunder Home
3/7 Mavericks Away
3/9 Pelicans Away
3/10 Suns Home
3/12 Jazz Home

Go see the Grizzlies or Hawks in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/20 Magic Home
2/23 Pistons Home
2/24 Heat Home
2/26 Heat Away
2/28 Thunder Home
3/3 Grizzlies Away
3/4 Bucks Home
3/6 Pacers Home
3/8 Pacers Home
3/10 76ers Home
3/12 Hornets Home

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, February 18

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 18

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Tuesday, February 18

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 18

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, February 17

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 17

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Monday, February 17

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, February 17

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow