College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 18
Published 12:47 am Tuesday, February 18, 2025
The Texas A&M Aggies versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs is a game to watch on the Tuesday SEC college basketball slate that features a lot of thrilling matchups. For all our predictions against the spread, scroll down.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Oklahoma +15.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Florida Gators
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 12.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida -15.5
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 18
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texas A&M +2.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mississippi State -2.5
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 18
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: LSU -2.5 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at LSU Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 5.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: LSU -2.5
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 18
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.