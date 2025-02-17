UAB vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Sunday, March 2 Published 8:03 am Monday, February 17, 2025

The Memphis Tigers (21-5, 11-2 AAC) play a fellow AAC opponent, the UAB Blazers (16-9, 9-3 AAC), on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at Bartow Arena. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN Networks.

UAB vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

UAB vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats

UAB Stat Memphis 83.4 Points For 79.4 75.9 Points Against 73.3 46.7% Field Goal % 47.3% 44.4% Opponent Field Goal % 42.0% 33.7% Three Point % 40.0% 34.6% Opponent Three Point % 32.4%

UAB’s Top Players

Yaxel Lendeborg leads the Blazers in scoring (17.9 points per game), rebounding (10.8 per game) and assists (4.2 per game).

Tyren Moore hits 1.6 treys per game to lead the Blazers.

Lendeborg averages 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game. Both numbers are team-highs for UAB.

Memphis’ Top Players

PJ Haggerty’s excellent showing this season give him the top spot on the Tigers scoring and assists leaderboards with 21.2 points per game and 3.8 assists per game.

When it comes to rebounds, Dain Dainja is the Memphis leader with 6.4 per game.

Tyrese Hunter is tops from three-point range for the Tigers, knocking down 2.6 treys per game.

Memphis’ Haggerty has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 2.0 per game and Moussa Cisse is first in blocks with 1.5 per game.

UAB Schedule

Memphis Schedule

