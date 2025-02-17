UAB vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Sunday, March 2

Published 8:03 am Monday, February 17, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Memphis Tigers (21-5, 11-2 AAC) play a fellow AAC opponent, the UAB Blazers (16-9, 9-3 AAC), on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at Bartow Arena. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN Networks.

UAB vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets

UAB vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats

UAB Stat Memphis
83.4 Points For 79.4
75.9 Points Against 73.3
46.7% Field Goal % 47.3%
44.4% Opponent Field Goal % 42.0%
33.7% Three Point % 40.0%
34.6% Opponent Three Point % 32.4%

UAB’s Top Players

  • Yaxel Lendeborg leads the Blazers in scoring (17.9 points per game), rebounding (10.8 per game) and assists (4.2 per game).
  • Tyren Moore hits 1.6 treys per game to lead the Blazers.
  • Lendeborg averages 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game. Both numbers are team-highs for UAB.

Memphis’ Top Players

  • PJ Haggerty’s excellent showing this season give him the top spot on the Tigers scoring and assists leaderboards with 21.2 points per game and 3.8 assists per game.
  • When it comes to rebounds, Dain Dainja is the Memphis leader with 6.4 per game.
  • Tyrese Hunter is tops from three-point range for the Tigers, knocking down 2.6 treys per game.
  • Memphis’ Haggerty has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 2.0 per game and Moussa Cisse is first in blocks with 1.5 per game.

UAB Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2025 @ Rice Tudor Fieldhouse
2/23/2025 Temple Bartow Arena
2/27/2025 @ Wichita State Charles Koch Arena
3/2/2025 Memphis Bartow Arena
3/6/2025 Florida Atlantic Bartow Arena
3/9/2025 @ Tulane Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2025 @ Wichita State L 84-79 Charles Koch Arena
2/23/2025 Florida Atlantic FedExForum
2/26/2025 Rice FedExForum
3/2/2025 @ UAB Bartow Arena
3/4/2025 @ UTSA UTSA Convocation Center
3/7/2025 South Florida FedExForum

