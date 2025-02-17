How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 18
Published 11:44 pm Monday, February 17, 2025
The Tuesday college basketball schedule includes nine games featuring a ranked team in action. Among those contests is the Purdue Boilermakers taking on the Michigan State Spartans.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Oklahoma Sooners at No. 2 Florida Gators
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 14 Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Peacock
Colorado Buffaloes at No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders at TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Seton Hall Pirates at No. 16 Marquette Golden Eagles
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks at BYU Cougars
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5 Houston Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
