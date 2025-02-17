Heuchera add year-long interest to shaded areas Published 7:59 am Monday, February 17, 2025

1 of 2

By Eddie Smith

MSU Extension Service

While it is fun to include seasonal color and exciting annuals, perennials make up the backbone of a landscape. Some are dependable but not eye-catching, while others do it all.

Heuchera, commonly known as Coral Bells or alumroot, is one of my favorite perennials for adding a striking combination of color, texture and year-round interest to the garden.

Native to North America, these versatile plants are best known for their stunning foliage. Leaves come in a vast array of colors, often featuring intricate veining, marbled patterns or ruffled edges. Heuchera can be planted in garden beds, borders or containers where they provide a unique look that enhances shaded or partially shaded spaces.

One variety I particularly love is Primo Wild Rose.

This selection has large, scalloped leaves in a bold shade of rosy purple, accented by intensely colored veining that deepens as the season progresses. The foliage remains bright even through the heat of summer and often intensifies in cooler months. This trait makes it a standout in the landscape.

I like to pair Primo Wild Rose with silver or lime-green foliage plants to create a dynamic contrast.

In late spring to early summer, delicate, airy flower spikes emerge, producing tiny, bell-shaped pink blooms that attract pollinators like hummingbirds and bees.

Another of my favorites is Primo Pistachio Ambrosia, which features eye-catching, green leaves with a subtle golden undertone.

The gently scalloped edges and fine veining of Primo Pistachio Ambrosia give the perennial a refined look, while the bright foliage adds a luminous effect to shaded areas. This variety is particularly striking when planted alongside deep green ferns or Heuchera varieties that have darker leaves.

Though it prefers shade, this Heuchera can tolerate some morning sun, which enhances its vibrant color.

Perhaps the most dramatic variety I have seen is Dressed Up Evening Gown, a truly luxurious Heuchera that more than lives up to its name.

Its deeply ruffled, velvety leaves are an intense, glossy black with an almost metallic sheen that catches the light. The texture and rich color make it a showstopper in the garden. Plant this variety next to plants with bright gold or chartreuse foliage to create a bold contrast.

During the growing season, tall, slender stems rise above the foliage, bearing delicate pinkish-white flowers. These add an ethereal quality to the plant’s otherwise moody presence.

All of these Heuchera varieties thrive in U.S. Department of Agriculture zones 4-9, performing best in partial to full shade. As they grow farther south, many remain semi- or fully evergreen, providing continuous visual interest throughout the year.

These selections prefer well-draining, organically rich soil, and they benefit from a layer of mulch to help regulate soil moisture and temperature. While Heuchera is relatively low-maintenance, regular watering during extended dry periods, along with a light application of balanced fertilizer in early spring, helps keep the foliage lush.

Beyond their ornamental appeal, these plants are highly versatile in garden design. Heuchera can be used as edging plants, massed in borders or tucked into containers. Wherever you put them, they bring dynamic color and texture to shaded spaces.