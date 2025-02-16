Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Basketball Tickets – Saturday, March 1 Published 8:10 am Sunday, February 16, 2025

The Ole Miss Rebels (19-7, 8-5 SEC) play the Oklahoma Sooners (16-9, 3-9 SEC) in a clash of SEC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN Networks.

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM ET

How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks

Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma 2024-25 Stats

Ole Miss Stat Oklahoma 77.8 Points For 77.7 68.9 Points Against 72.5 44.5% Field Goal % 46.7% 41.7% Opponent Field Goal % 44.3% 35.1% Three Point % 35.9% 31.2% Opponent Three Point % 29.3%

Ole Miss’ Top Players

The Rebels points and assists leader is Sean Pedulla. He puts up 14.6 points per game and records 3.8 assists.

Ole Miss’ rebounding leader is Malik Dia, who pulls down 5.7 per game.

Pedulla knocks down 2.4 treys per game to lead the Rebels.

Ole Miss’ steals leader is Pedulla, who collects 2.0 per game. Dre Davis leads the team averaging 1.1 blocks a game.

Oklahoma’s Top Players

Jalon Moore is at the top of the Sooners scoring and rebounding leaderboards with 17.2 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game this season.

The Oklahoma leader in assists is Jeremiah Fears with 3.8 assists per game.

Brycen Goodine makes more threes per game than any other member of the Sooners, averaging 2.0 treys per game.

Oklahoma’s Fears has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 1.7 per game and Sam Godwin is first in blocks with 0.7 per game.

Ole Miss Schedule

Oklahoma Schedule

id: