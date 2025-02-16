Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Basketball Tickets – Saturday, March 1
Published 8:10 am Sunday, February 16, 2025
The Ole Miss Rebels (19-7, 8-5 SEC) play the Oklahoma Sooners (16-9, 3-9 SEC) in a clash of SEC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN Networks.
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma 2024-25 Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stat
|Oklahoma
|77.8
|Points For
|77.7
|68.9
|Points Against
|72.5
|44.5%
|Field Goal %
|46.7%
|41.7%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|44.3%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|35.9%
|31.2%
|Opponent Three Point %
|29.3%
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ole Miss’ Top Players
- The Rebels points and assists leader is Sean Pedulla. He puts up 14.6 points per game and records 3.8 assists.
- Ole Miss’ rebounding leader is Malik Dia, who pulls down 5.7 per game.
- Pedulla knocks down 2.4 treys per game to lead the Rebels.
- Ole Miss’ steals leader is Pedulla, who collects 2.0 per game. Dre Davis leads the team averaging 1.1 blocks a game.
Oklahoma’s Top Players
- Jalon Moore is at the top of the Sooners scoring and rebounding leaderboards with 17.2 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game this season.
- The Oklahoma leader in assists is Jeremiah Fears with 3.8 assists per game.
- Brycen Goodine makes more threes per game than any other member of the Sooners, averaging 2.0 treys per game.
- Oklahoma’s Fears has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 1.7 per game and Sam Godwin is first in blocks with 0.7 per game.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/15/2025
|Mississippi State
|L 81-71
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/22/2025
|@ Vanderbilt
|–
|Memorial Gymnasium | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|2/26/2025
|@ Auburn
|–
|Neville Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/1/2025
|Oklahoma
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/5/2025
|Tennessee
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/8/2025
|@ Florida
|–
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2025
|@ Florida
|–
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|2/22/2025
|Mississippi State
|–
|Lloyd Noble Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|2/26/2025
|Kentucky
|–
|Lloyd Noble Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/1/2025
|@ Ole Miss
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/5/2025
|Missouri
|–
|Lloyd Noble Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|3/8/2025
|@ Texas
|–
|Moody Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
id: