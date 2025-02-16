How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 17
Published 8:48 pm Sunday, February 16, 2025
Ranked squads will be on Monday’s college basketball schedule for five games, including the Duke Blue Devils taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats at No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Michigan Wolverines at No. 17 Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Duke Blue Devils at No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
