How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, February 17 Published 11:44 pm Sunday, February 16, 2025

There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Monday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Duke Blue Devils versus the Virginia Cavaliers.

There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Monday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Duke Blue Devils versus the Virginia Cavaliers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 3 Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Arizona Wildcats at Baylor Bears

Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

