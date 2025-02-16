How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, February 17
Published 11:44 pm Sunday, February 16, 2025
There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Monday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Duke Blue Devils versus the Virginia Cavaliers.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 3 Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
No. 13 Arizona Wildcats at Baylor Bears
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
