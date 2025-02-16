How to Watch Memphis vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream – February 16 Published 12:41 am Sunday, February 16, 2025

The No. 14 Memphis Tigers (21-4, 11-1 AAC) will aim to continue an eight-game winning run when they visit the Wichita State Shockers (14-10, 4-7 AAC) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 16, 2025. The Shockers have taken three games in a row.

Memphis vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Sunday, February 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Shockers have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

In games Memphis shoots higher than 43.5% from the field, it is 16-2 overall.

The Shockers are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 162nd.

The Tigers score 79.4 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 73.0 the Shockers allow.

Memphis is 15-2 when scoring more than 73.0 points.

Wichita State Stats Insights

The Shockers have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

This season, Wichita State has a 12-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.1% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Shockers rank 141st.

The Shockers put up only 1.5 more points per game (74.3) than the Tigers give up (72.8).

When Wichita State gives up fewer than 79.4 points, it is 12-4.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Memphis is putting up 0.7 more points per game (79.9) than it is on the road (79.2).

The Tigers are giving up 72.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.2 more points than they’re allowing on the road (71.1).

Looking at three-pointers, Memphis has fared worse at home this year, averaging 7.7 threes per game with a 39.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 per game and a 39.4% percentage away from home.

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison

Wichita State is scoring more points at home (75.5 per game) than away (74.3).

The Shockers are giving up fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than away (78.4).

Wichita State makes fewer 3-pointers at home (4.9 per game) than away (5.8). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.0%) than away (34.6%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/5/2025 Tulsa W 83-71 FedExForum 2/9/2025 Temple W 90-82 FedExForum 2/13/2025 @ South Florida W 80-65 Yuengling Center 2/16/2025 @ Wichita State Charles Koch Arena 2/23/2025 Florida Atlantic – FedExForum 2/26/2025 Rice FedExForum

Wichita State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/4/2025 @ Charlotte W 66-58 Dale F. Halton Arena 2/9/2025 @ South Florida W 75-70 Yuengling Center 2/12/2025 UTSA W 69-64 Charles Koch Arena 2/16/2025 Memphis Charles Koch Arena 2/20/2025 @ Florida Atlantic Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena 2/23/2025 Tulane Charles Koch Arena

