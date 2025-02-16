How to Watch Memphis vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream – February 16
Published 12:41 am Sunday, February 16, 2025
The No. 14 Memphis Tigers (21-4, 11-1 AAC) will aim to continue an eight-game winning run when they visit the Wichita State Shockers (14-10, 4-7 AAC) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 16, 2025. The Shockers have taken three games in a row.
Memphis vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Shockers have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- In games Memphis shoots higher than 43.5% from the field, it is 16-2 overall.
- The Shockers are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 162nd.
- The Tigers score 79.4 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 73.0 the Shockers allow.
- Memphis is 15-2 when scoring more than 73.0 points.
Wichita State Stats Insights
- The Shockers have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- This season, Wichita State has a 12-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.1% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Shockers rank 141st.
- The Shockers put up only 1.5 more points per game (74.3) than the Tigers give up (72.8).
- When Wichita State gives up fewer than 79.4 points, it is 12-4.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Memphis is putting up 0.7 more points per game (79.9) than it is on the road (79.2).
- The Tigers are giving up 72.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.2 more points than they’re allowing on the road (71.1).
- Looking at three-pointers, Memphis has fared worse at home this year, averaging 7.7 threes per game with a 39.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 per game and a 39.4% percentage away from home.
Wichita State Home & Away Comparison
- Wichita State is scoring more points at home (75.5 per game) than away (74.3).
- The Shockers are giving up fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than away (78.4).
- Wichita State makes fewer 3-pointers at home (4.9 per game) than away (5.8). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.0%) than away (34.6%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2025
|Tulsa
|W 83-71
|FedExForum
|2/9/2025
|Temple
|W 90-82
|FedExForum
|2/13/2025
|@ South Florida
|W 80-65
|Yuengling Center
|2/16/2025
|@ Wichita State
–
|Charles Koch Arena
|2/23/2025
|Florida Atlantic
|–
|FedExForum
|2/26/2025
|Rice
–
|FedExForum
Wichita State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2025
|@ Charlotte
|W 66-58
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|2/9/2025
|@ South Florida
|W 75-70
|Yuengling Center
|2/12/2025
|UTSA
|W 69-64
|Charles Koch Arena
|2/16/2025
|Memphis
–
|Charles Koch Arena
|2/20/2025
|@ Florida Atlantic
–
|Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
|2/23/2025
|Tulane
–
|Charles Koch Arena
