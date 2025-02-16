How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 16

Published 12:43 am Sunday, February 16, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 16

AAC teams will take the court in three games on Sunday in college basketball action. That includes the Memphis Tigers taking on the Wichita State Shockers at Charles Koch Arena.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Florida Atlantic Owls at Temple Owls

No. 14 Memphis Tigers at Wichita State Shockers

South Florida Bulls at UAB Blazers

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Memphis vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream - February 16

How to Watch Memphis vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream – February 16

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 16

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 16

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 16

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 16

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 16

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 16

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow