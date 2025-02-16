How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 16 Published 12:43 am Sunday, February 16, 2025

AAC teams will take the court in three games on Sunday in college basketball action. That includes the Memphis Tigers taking on the Wichita State Shockers at Charles Koch Arena.

Today’s AAC Games

Florida Atlantic Owls at Temple Owls

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

No. 14 Memphis Tigers at Wichita State Shockers

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

South Florida Bulls at UAB Blazers

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

