Grizzlies vs. Spurs Tickets Available – Saturday, March 1 Published 4:32 am Sunday, February 16, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (36-18) are welcoming in the San Antonio Spurs (23-29) for a matchup of Southwest Division foes at FedExForum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 1, 2025. It’s the fourth matchup between the squads this year.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and KENS

FDSSE and KENS Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Grizzlies vs. Spurs 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Spurs 123.3 Points Avg. 113 115.8 Points Allowed Avg. 114.4 48.6% Field Goal % 46.1% 37.5% Three Point % 35%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. scores 23 points per game this season for the Grizzlies, adding six rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 9.5 points, 4.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds a game.

Among active players, the Grizzlies are led by Jaylen Wells from long distance. He hits 1.9 shots from deep per game.

Jackson averages 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Spurs’ Top Players

De’Aaron Fox tallies 24.6 points per game. He also contributes 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game this season.

This season, Victor Wembanyama has a statline of 24.3 points, 3.7 assists and 11 rebounds per game.

Chris Paul also contributes with 9.2 points, 8.1 assists and four rebounds per game.

Wembanyama knocks down 3.1 threes per game.

The Spurs’ defensive efforts get a lift from Fox’s 1.5 steals and Wembanyama’s 3.8 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/20 Pacers – Away – 2/21 Magic – Away – 2/23 Cavaliers – Away – 2/25 Suns – Home – 2/28 Knicks – Home – 3/1 Spurs – Home – 3/3 Hawks – Home – 3/5 Thunder – Home – 3/7 Mavericks – Away – 3/9 Pelicans – Away – 3/10 Suns – Home –

Spurs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/20 Suns – Home – 2/21 Pistons – Home – 2/23 Pelicans – Away – 2/25 Pelicans – Away – 2/26 Rockets – Away – 3/1 Grizzlies – Away – 3/2 Thunder – Home – 3/4 Nets – Home – 3/7 Kings – Away – 3/9 Timberwolves – Away – 3/10 Mavericks – Home –

