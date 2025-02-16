Grizzlies vs. Spurs Tickets Available – Saturday, March 1
Published 4:32 am Sunday, February 16, 2025
The Memphis Grizzlies (36-18) are welcoming in the San Antonio Spurs (23-29) for a matchup of Southwest Division foes at FedExForum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 1, 2025. It’s the fourth matchup between the squads this year.
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and KENS
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Favorite: –
Grizzlies vs. Spurs 2024-25 Stats
|Grizzlies
|Spurs
|123.3
|Points Avg.
|113
|115.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.4
|48.6%
|Field Goal %
|46.1%
|37.5%
|Three Point %
|35%
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. scores 23 points per game this season for the Grizzlies, adding six rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 9.5 points, 4.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds a game.
- Among active players, the Grizzlies are led by Jaylen Wells from long distance. He hits 1.9 shots from deep per game.
- Jackson averages 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.
Spurs’ Top Players
- De’Aaron Fox tallies 24.6 points per game. He also contributes 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game this season.
- This season, Victor Wembanyama has a statline of 24.3 points, 3.7 assists and 11 rebounds per game.
- Chris Paul also contributes with 9.2 points, 8.1 assists and four rebounds per game.
- Wembanyama knocks down 3.1 threes per game.
- The Spurs’ defensive efforts get a lift from Fox’s 1.5 steals and Wembanyama’s 3.8 blocks per game.
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/20
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/21
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|2/23
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/25
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|2/28
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/1
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|3/3
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/5
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|3/7
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|3/9
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|3/10
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
Spurs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/20
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|2/21
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|2/23
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|2/25
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|2/26
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|3/1
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|3/2
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|3/4
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/7
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|3/9
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|3/10
|Mavericks
|–
|Home
|–
