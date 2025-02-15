Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, February 16 Published 7:29 pm Saturday, February 15, 2025

Ranked teams are on the Sunday college basketball schedule for four games, including the Creighton Bluejays squaring off against the St. John’s Red Storm. Seeking against-the-spread picks for each matchup? Keep scrolling.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Wichita State Shockers vs. No. 14 Memphis Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Memphis 79, Wichita State 71

Memphis 79, Wichita State 71 Projected Favorite: Memphis by 8 points

Memphis by 8 points Pick ATS: Memphis (-7.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Venue: Charles Koch Arena

Charles Koch Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 20 Michigan Wolverines

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Ohio State 77, Michigan 75

Ohio State 77, Michigan 75 Projected Favorite: Ohio State by 2.2 points

Ohio State by 2.2 points Pick ATS: Michigan (+2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Value City Arena TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 St. John’s Red Storm vs. No. 24 Creighton Bluejays

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: St. John’s 74, Creighton 70

St. John’s 74, Creighton 70 Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 4.4 points

St. John’s by 4.4 points Pick ATS: Creighton (+6.5)

Key Facts

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 Maryland Terrapins vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Maryland 84, Iowa 73

Maryland 84, Iowa 73 Projected Favorite: Maryland by 10.8 points

Maryland by 10.8 points Pick ATS: Iowa (+11.5)

Key Facts

Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Location: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: XFINITY Center

XFINITY Center TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

