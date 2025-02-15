Memphis vs. Wichita State Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 16 Published 4:48 pm Saturday, February 15, 2025

Sunday’s contest between the No. 14 Memphis Tigers (21-4, 11-1 AAC) and the Wichita State Shockers (14-10, 4-7 AAC) at Charles Koch Arena has a projected final score of 79-71 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Memphis squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on February 16.

According to our computer prediction, Memphis projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup versus Wichita State. The over/under is currently listed at 151.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Memphis vs. Wichita State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 16, 2025

Sunday, February 16, 2025 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Venue: Charles Koch Arena

Charles Koch Arena Line: Memphis -6.5

Memphis -6.5 Point total: 151.5

151.5 Moneyline (to win): Memphis -275, Wichita State +220

Memphis vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction:

Memphis 79, Wichita State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Wichita State

Pick ATS: Memphis (-6.5)

Memphis (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (151.5)

Memphis is 12-13-0 against the spread this season compared to Wichita State’s 10-13-0 ATS record. The Tigers have a 13-12-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Shockers have a record of 9-14-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 153.7 points per game, 2.2 more points than this matchup’s total. In the past 10 contests, Memphis is 3-7 against the spread and 9-1 overall while Wichita State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers average 79.4 points per game (61st in college basketball) while giving up 72.8 per outing (216th in college basketball). They have a +165 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Memphis comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It is grabbing 32.4 rebounds per game (167th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 30.8 per outing.

Memphis connects on 8.1 three-pointers per game (140th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 8.2. It shoots 40.1% from deep while its opponents hit 32.9% from long range.

The Tigers rank 115th in college basketball with 98.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 117th in college basketball defensively with 90.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Memphis and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 13.7 per game (339th in college basketball) and force 13.4 (49th in college basketball action).

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers put up 74.3 points per game (182nd in college basketball) while giving up 73.0 per outing (225th in college basketball). They have a +32 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The 34.8 rebounds per game Wichita State accumulates rank 53rd in the country, 4.0 more than the 30.8 its opponents collect.

Wichita State knocks down 5.2 three-pointers per game (355th in college basketball), 3.6 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc (329th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 34.0%.

Wichita State forces 10.8 turnovers per game (249th in college basketball) while committing 11.3 (182nd in college basketball).

