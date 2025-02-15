How to Watch UTSA vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 15
Published 3:49 am Saturday, February 15, 2025
The UTSA Roadrunners (21-3) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Memphis Tigers (6-17) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at UTSA Convocation Center.
UTSA vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
UTSA 2024-25 Stats
- On offense the Tigers are the 109th-ranked squad in the country (69.2 points per game). On defense they are the worst (77.6 points conceded per game).
- In terms of rebounding, everything is clicking for UTSA, who is averaging 37.1 rebounds per game (19th-best in college basketball) and allowing 27.2 boards per contest (24th-best).
- This season the Tigers are ranked 238th in the country in assists at 12.0 per game.
- UTSA is committing 17.0 turnovers per game (276th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 16.0 turnovers per contest (154th-ranked).
- Beyond the arc, the Tigers are 125th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (6.7). They are 35th in 3-point percentage at 35.6%.
- UTSA is 101st in the country with 5.4 threes allowed per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 171st with a 30.7% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.
- In 2024-25, the Tigers have taken 29.5% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 70.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.6% of the Tigers’ baskets have been 3-pointers, and 73.4% have been 2-pointers.
Memphis 2024-25 Stats
- Offensively the Tigers are the 109th-ranked squad in the nation (69.2 points per game). On defense they are the worst (77.6 points conceded per game).
- In 2024-25, Memphis is 182nd in the country in rebounds (32.1 per game) and sixth-worst in rebounds conceded (38.2).
- This season the Tigers are ranked 238th in college basketball in assists at 12.0 per game.
- Memphis is 224th in college basketball in turnovers per game (16.1) and 215th in turnovers forced (15.0).
- Beyond the arc, the Tigers are 125th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (6.7). They are 35th in 3-point percentage at 35.6%.
- Memphis gives up 5.6 3-pointers per game and concedes 28.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 126th and 71st, respectively, in the country.
- In 2024-25, the Tigers have taken 70.5% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 29.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.4% of the Tigers’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 26.6% have been 3-pointers.
UTSA’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jordyn Jenkins
|23
|19.0
|7.0
|1.0
|1.3
|1.2
|0.8
|Sidney Love
|23
|10.5
|3.7
|3.5
|1.4
|0.4
|1.0
|Nina De Leon Negron
|23
|9.7
|5.3
|5.1
|1.5
|0.1
|1.3
|Idara Udo
|24
|8.4
|6.4
|0.9
|0.7
|0.8
|0.1
|Cheyenne Rowe
|24
|5.8
|3.8
|0.3
|0.4
|0.3
|0.1
Memphis’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|TI’lan Boler
|23
|17.1
|3.0
|0.9
|0.7
|0.5
|2.4
|DeeDee Hagemann
|14
|11.9
|2.1
|6.0
|1.6
|0.1
|1.2
|Alasia Smith
|23
|11.7
|8.9
|1.8
|2.5
|1.2
|0.6
|Hannah Riddick
|4
|11.5
|8.0
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|Tanyuel
|23
|9.5
|4.0
|2.6
|1.2
|0.1
|0.9
UTSA’s Upcoming Schedule
- February 15 vs. Memphis at 3:00 PM ET
- February 22 at Rice at 5:00 PM ET
- February 25 at Tulane at 7:30 PM ET
- March 1 vs. Florida Atlantic at 1:00 PM ET
- March 4 at East Carolina at 6:00 PM ET
Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 15 at UTSA at 3:00 PM ET
- February 19 vs. UAB at 8:00 PM ET
- February 22 at South Florida at 7:00 PM ET
- February 25 vs. Temple at 8:00 PM ET
- March 1 vs. Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET
- March 4 at Florida Atlantic at 7:00 PM ET
