How to Watch UTSA vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 15

The UTSA Roadrunners (21-3) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Memphis Tigers (6-17) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at UTSA Convocation Center.

UTSA vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA 2024-25 Stats

In terms of rebounding, everything is clicking for UTSA, who is averaging 37.1 rebounds per game (19th-best in college basketball) and allowing 27.2 boards per contest (24th-best).

UTSA is committing 17.0 turnovers per game (276th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 16.0 turnovers per contest (154th-ranked).

UTSA is 101st in the country with 5.4 threes allowed per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 171st with a 30.7% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Memphis 2024-25 Stats

Offensively the Tigers are the 109th-ranked squad in the nation (69.2 points per game). On defense they are the worst (77.6 points conceded per game).

In 2024-25, Memphis is 182nd in the country in rebounds (32.1 per game) and sixth-worst in rebounds conceded (38.2).

This season the Tigers are ranked 238th in college basketball in assists at 12.0 per game.

Memphis is 224th in college basketball in turnovers per game (16.1) and 215th in turnovers forced (15.0).

Beyond the arc, the Tigers are 125th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (6.7). They are 35th in 3-point percentage at 35.6%.

Memphis gives up 5.6 3-pointers per game and concedes 28.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 126th and 71st, respectively, in the country.

In 2024-25, the Tigers have taken 70.5% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 29.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.4% of the Tigers’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 26.6% have been 3-pointers.

UTSA’s Top Players

Roadrunners Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordyn Jenkins 23 19.0 7.0 1.0 1.3 1.2 0.8 Sidney Love 23 10.5 3.7 3.5 1.4 0.4 1.0 Nina De Leon Negron 23 9.7 5.3 5.1 1.5 0.1 1.3 Idara Udo 24 8.4 6.4 0.9 0.7 0.8 0.1 Cheyenne Rowe 24 5.8 3.8 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.1

Memphis’ Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM TI’lan Boler 23 17.1 3.0 0.9 0.7 0.5 2.4 DeeDee Hagemann 14 11.9 2.1 6.0 1.6 0.1 1.2 Alasia Smith 23 11.7 8.9 1.8 2.5 1.2 0.6 Hannah Riddick 4 11.5 8.0 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.0 Tanyuel 23 9.5 4.0 2.6 1.2 0.1 0.9

UTSA’s Upcoming Schedule

February 15 vs. Memphis at 3:00 PM ET

February 22 at Rice at 5:00 PM ET

February 25 at Tulane at 7:30 PM ET

March 1 vs. Florida Atlantic at 1:00 PM ET

March 4 at East Carolina at 6:00 PM ET

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

February 15 at UTSA at 3:00 PM ET

February 19 vs. UAB at 8:00 PM ET

February 22 at South Florida at 7:00 PM ET

February 25 vs. Temple at 8:00 PM ET

March 1 vs. Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET

March 4 at Florida Atlantic at 7:00 PM ET

