How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 16

Published 8:50 pm Saturday, February 15, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 16

A total of 11 games on the Sunday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the LSU Tigers and the Texas Longhorns.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 19 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Ole Miss Rebels at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 7 UConn Huskies at No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 23 Florida State Seminoles at Miami Hurricanes

No. 10 NC State Wolfpack at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners at Missouri Tigers

No. 5 LSU Tigers at No. 3 Texas Longhorns

No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs at Arizona Wildcats

No. 6 USC Trojans at Washington Huskies

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 Michigan State Spartans at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 16

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 16

How to Watch Memphis vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream - February 16

How to Watch Memphis vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream – February 16

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 16

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 16

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 16

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 16

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow