How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 16

Published 7:44 pm Saturday, February 15, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes square off for one of four games on the college basketball slate on Sunday that feature a ranked team.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 14 Memphis Tigers at Wichita State Shockers

No. 20 Michigan Wolverines at Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 24 Creighton Bluejays at No. 9 St. John’s Red Storm

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 25 Maryland Terrapins

  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

