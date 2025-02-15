How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 16 Published 11:46 pm Saturday, February 15, 2025

The Ole Miss Rebels (17-7) will visit the Tennessee Volunteers (18-6) after winning four road games in a row. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

If you’re looking for how to watch this game, it will air on SEC Network.

Email newsletter signup

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Sunday, February 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Rebels are 37th in college basketball on offense (76.7 points scored per game) and 13th-best on defense (54.4 points allowed).

Tennessee ranks 12th-best in the country by grabbing 38 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 143rd in college basketball (30.8 allowed per contest).

At 17.6 assists per game, the Rebels are 21st-best in the nation.

With 21.1 forced turnovers per game, Tennessee is 11th-best in college basketball. It ranks 99th in college basketball by committing 14.2 turnovers per contest.

The Rebels are 251st in college basketball in 3-pointers made (5.3 per game) and 214th in 3-point percentage (30.4%).

This season, Tennessee is allowing 4.7 treys per game (31st-ranked in college basketball) and is allowing opponents to shoot 27.6% (39th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

In 2024-25, the Rebels have taken 72.9% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 27.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 81.6% of the Rebels’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 18.4% have been 3-pointers.

Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Rebels are 37th in the nation offensively (76.7 points scored per game) and 13th-best defensively (54.4 points allowed).

On the glass, Ole Miss is 76th in college basketball in rebounds (34.8 per game). It is seventh-best in rebounds allowed (26.2 per game).

The Rebels are 21st-best in the nation in assists (17.6 per game) in 2024-25.

Ole Miss is 41st in college basketball in turnovers per game (12.8) and 22nd-best in turnovers forced (19.9).

Beyond the arc, the Rebels are 251st in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (5.3). They are 214th in 3-point percentage at 30.4%.

Defensively, Ole Miss is third-best in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 3.8. It is 104th in 3-point percentage allowed at 29.4%.

The Rebels take 27.1% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 72.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 18.4% of the Rebels’ baskets are 3-pointers, and 81.6% are 2-pointers.

Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 24 17.2 5.9 3.3 3.1 0.8 1.0 Ruby Whitehorn 24 13.2 4.4 1.7 1.0 0.4 0.8 Jewel Spear 22 12.6 2.9 1.6 1.0 0.1 2.7 Lazaria Spearman 24 11.5 6.0 0.8 0.8 0.5 0.7 Samara Spencer 24 10.4 3.7 5.0 1.3 0.1 2.1

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Scott 24 12.7 5.2 3.8 1.0 1.0 0.2 Sira Thienou 24 11.7 4.5 2.3 2.8 0.3 1.0 Kennedy Todd-Williams 24 11.4 5.3 3.2 1.5 0.9 1.1 Starr Jacobs 24 11.2 6.8 1.0 1.9 0.3 0.0 Kirsten Deans 24 8.3 2.2 2.5 1.0 0.1 1.5

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

February 16 vs. Ole Miss at 12:00 PM ET

February 20 vs. Alabama at 6:30 PM ET

February 23 at Florida at 1:00 PM ET

February 27 at Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

March 2 vs. Georgia at 12:00 PM ET

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

February 16 at Tennessee at 12:00 PM ET

February 23 vs. Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

February 27 vs. South Carolina at 9:00 PM ET

March 2 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

Don’t miss this exciting matchup — watch it live on Fubo!

id: