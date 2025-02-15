How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15

Published 12:43 am Saturday, February 15, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 15

The Auburn Tigers versus the Alabama Crimson Tide is one of eight games on Saturday’s college basketball slate that includes an SEC team in play.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 21 Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

LSU Tigers at Oklahoma Sooners

No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels

No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats at Texas Longhorns

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 3 Florida Gators

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 15

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 15

How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 15

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 15

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow