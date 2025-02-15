How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream – February 15 Published 6:41 am Saturday, February 15, 2025

The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (19-6, 8-4 SEC) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-7, 5-6 SEC) on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. This game is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN2

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Ole Miss has a 12-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rebels sit at 284th.

The Rebels score 6.3 more points per game (78.1) than the Bulldogs give up (71.8).

Ole Miss is 16-4 when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Mississippi State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs’ 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Rebels have given up to their opponents (41.6%).

Mississippi State is 14-2 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels sit at 301st.

The Bulldogs score 10.9 more points per game (79.3) than the Rebels allow their opponents to score (68.4).

Mississippi State has a 14-1 record when giving up fewer than 78.1 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Ole Miss has fared better in home games this season, scoring 78.0 points per game, compared to 75.4 per game on the road.

The Rebels are ceding 65.1 points per game this season in home games, which is 8.0 fewer points than they’re allowing away from home (73.1).

Ole Miss is making 8.8 treys per game with a 34.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.9 more threes and 0.1% points better than it is averaging in away games (7.9 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison

Mississippi State is scoring more points at home (84.7 per game) than away (71.7).

In 2024-25 the Bulldogs are giving up 2.1 more points per game at home (73.5) than on the road (71.4).

At home, Mississippi State sinks 9.1 triples per game, 2.0 more than it averages away (7.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.2%) than away (29.1%).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/4/2025 Kentucky W 98-84 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 2/8/2025 @ LSU W 72-70 Pete Maravich Assembly Center 2/12/2025 @ South Carolina W 72-68 Colonial Life Arena 2/15/2025 Mississippi State Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 2/22/2025 @ Vanderbilt – Memorial Gymnasium 2/26/2025 @ Auburn – Neville Arena

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/1/2025 Missouri L 88-61 Humphrey Coliseum 2/8/2025 @ Georgia W 76-75 Stegeman Coliseum 2/11/2025 Florida L 81-68 Humphrey Coliseum 2/15/2025 @ Ole Miss Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 2/18/2025 Texas A&M Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Humphrey Coliseum 2/22/2025 @ Oklahoma – Lloyd Noble Center

