How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15

Published 12:43 am Saturday, February 15, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 15

Saturday’s college basketball slate includes three games with AAC teams in play. Among those games is the Rice Owls taking on the Tulane Green Wave.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Rice Owls at Tulane Green Wave

East Carolina Pirates at Charlotte 49ers

UTSA Roadrunners at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 15

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 15

How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 15

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 15

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow