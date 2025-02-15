How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15 Published 12:43 am Saturday, February 15, 2025

Saturday’s college basketball slate includes three games with AAC teams in play. Among those games is the Rice Owls taking on the Tulane Green Wave.

Today’s AAC Games

Rice Owls at Tulane Green Wave

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Carolina Pirates at Charlotte 49ers

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UTSA Roadrunners at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

