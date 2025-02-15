How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15
Published 12:43 am Saturday, February 15, 2025
Saturday’s college basketball slate includes three games with AAC teams in play. Among those games is the Rice Owls taking on the Tulane Green Wave.
Today’s AAC Games
Rice Owls at Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
East Carolina Pirates at Charlotte 49ers
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
UTSA Roadrunners at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
