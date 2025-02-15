Grizzlies vs. Knicks Tickets Available – Friday, Feb. 28 Published 4:32 am Saturday, February 15, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (36-18) match up with the New York Knicks (36-18) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, February 28, 2025. The matchup airs on FDSSE and MSG.

Grizzlies vs. Knicks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Friday, February 28, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and MSG

FDSSE and MSG Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Grizzlies vs. Knicks 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Knicks 123.3 Points Avg. 118.4 115.8 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 48.6% Field Goal % 49.6% 37.5% Three Point % 37.6%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes with 23 points per game while tacking on 2.2 assists and six rebounds.

Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 9.5 points, 4.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds a game.

Among active players, the Grizzlies are led by Jaylen Wells from long distance. He connects on 1.9 shots from deep per game.

Jackson averages 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Knicks’ Top Players

The Knicks go-to guy, Jalen Brunson, leads active Knicks players in both scoring (26.1 points per game) and assists (7.5 assists per game).

Karl-Anthony Towns’ per-game averages this season are 24.7 points, 3.3 assists and 13.4 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges hits 2.3 threes per game.

The Knicks’ defensive efforts get a boost from Josh Hart’s 1.5 steals and OG Anunoby’s 0.9 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/12 Clippers L 128-114 Away +6.5 2/20 Pacers – Away – 2/21 Magic – Away – 2/23 Cavaliers – Away – 2/25 Suns – Home – 2/28 Knicks – Home – 3/1 Spurs – Home – 3/3 Hawks – Home – 3/5 Thunder – Home – 3/7 Mavericks – Away – 3/9 Pelicans – Away –

Knicks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/12 Hawks W 149-148 Home -8.5 2/20 Bulls – Home – 2/21 Cavaliers – Away – 2/23 Celtics – Away – 2/26 76ers – Home – 2/28 Grizzlies – Away – 3/2 Heat – Away – 3/4 Warriors – Home – 3/6 Lakers – Away – 3/7 Clippers – Away – 3/10 Kings – Away –

