Grizzlies vs. Knicks Tickets Available – Friday, Feb. 28
Published 4:32 am Saturday, February 15, 2025
The Memphis Grizzlies (36-18) match up with the New York Knicks (36-18) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, February 28, 2025. The matchup airs on FDSSE and MSG.
Grizzlies vs. Knicks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Friday, February 28, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and MSG
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Favorite: –
Grizzlies vs. Knicks 2024-25 Stats
|Grizzlies
|Knicks
|123.3
|Points Avg.
|118.4
|115.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.5
|48.6%
|Field Goal %
|49.6%
|37.5%
|Three Point %
|37.6%
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes with 23 points per game while tacking on 2.2 assists and six rebounds.
- Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 9.5 points, 4.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds a game.
- Among active players, the Grizzlies are led by Jaylen Wells from long distance. He connects on 1.9 shots from deep per game.
- Jackson averages 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.
Knicks’ Top Players
- The Knicks go-to guy, Jalen Brunson, leads active Knicks players in both scoring (26.1 points per game) and assists (7.5 assists per game).
- Karl-Anthony Towns’ per-game averages this season are 24.7 points, 3.3 assists and 13.4 rebounds.
- Mikal Bridges hits 2.3 threes per game.
- The Knicks’ defensive efforts get a boost from Josh Hart’s 1.5 steals and OG Anunoby’s 0.9 blocks per game.
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/12
|Clippers
|L 128-114
|Away
|+6.5
|2/20
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/21
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|2/23
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/25
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|2/28
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/1
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|3/3
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/5
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|3/7
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|3/9
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
Knicks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/12
|Hawks
|W 149-148
|Home
|-8.5
|2/20
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|2/21
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/23
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|2/26
|76ers
|–
|Home
|–
|2/28
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|3/2
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|3/4
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
|3/6
|Lakers
|–
|Away
|–
|3/7
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|3/10
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
