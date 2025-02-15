College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 16 Published 8:48 pm Saturday, February 15, 2025

The AAC college basketball schedule on Sunday, which includes the Memphis Tigers taking on the Wichita State Shockers, should provide some fireworks — see below for predictions against the spread.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Temple +2.5 vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Temple Owls

Florida Atlantic Owls at Temple Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 0.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida Atlantic by 0.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida Atlantic -2.5

Florida Atlantic -2.5 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Date: February 16

February 16 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Memphis -7.5 vs. Wichita State

Matchup: Memphis Tigers at Wichita State Shockers

Memphis Tigers at Wichita State Shockers Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Memphis by 8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Memphis -7.5

Memphis -7.5 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Date: February 16

February 16 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: South Florida +9.5 vs. UAB

Matchup: South Florida Bulls at UAB Blazers

South Florida Bulls at UAB Blazers Projected Favorite & Spread: UAB by 8.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

UAB by 8.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: UAB -9.5

UAB -9.5 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Date: February 16

February 16 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

