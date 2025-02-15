Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, February 16
Published 8:18 pm Saturday, February 15, 2025
The Nebraska Cornhuskers versus the Northwestern Wildcats is a game to see on the Sunday college basketball schedule that includes a lot of thrilling matchups. If you’re interested in picks against the spread, our computer model is high on 10 games, including that one.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Northwestern +2.5 vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: February 16
- Computer Projection: Northwestern by 1.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nebraska (-2.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Milwaukee -5.5 vs. Northern Kentucky
- Matchup: Northern Kentucky Norse at Milwaukee Panthers
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: February 16
- Computer Projection: Milwaukee by 8.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Milwaukee (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Canisius +7.5 vs. Mount St. Mary’s
- Matchup: Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers at Canisius Golden Griffins
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 16
- Computer Projection: Mount St. Mary’s by 5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mount St. Mary’s (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Merrimack -3.5 vs. Marist
- Matchup: Marist Red Foxes at Merrimack Warriors
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 16
- Computer Projection: Merrimack by 5.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Merrimack (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Detroit Mercy +13.5 vs. Oakland
- Matchup: Detroit Mercy Titans at Oakland Golden Grizzlies
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: February 16
- Computer Projection: Oakland by 11.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oakland (-13.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Louisville -6.5 vs. Notre Dame
- Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 16
- Computer Projection: Louisville by 8.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Louisville (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Temple +2.5 vs. Florida Atlantic
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Temple Owls
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 16
- Computer Projection: Florida Atlantic by 0.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida Atlantic (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Northern Iowa +1.5 vs. Murray State
- Matchup: Northern Iowa Panthers at Murray State Racers
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Date: February 16
- Computer Projection: Northern Iowa by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Murray State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Rutgers +7.5 vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Oregon Ducks
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 16
- Computer Projection: Oregon by 5.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon (-7.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Green Bay +9.5 vs. Wright State
- Matchup: Wright State Raiders at Green Bay Phoenix
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: February 16
- Computer Projection: Wright State by 7.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wright State (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.