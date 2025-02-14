Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 15 Published 4:48 pm Friday, February 14, 2025

Saturday’s game between the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (19-6, 8-4 SEC) and No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-7, 5-6 SEC) matching up at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 78-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ole Miss, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on February 15.

Based on our computer prediction, Ole Miss is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 4.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 146.5 total.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Saturday, February 15, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Line: Ole Miss -4.5

Ole Miss -4.5 Point total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -192, Mississippi State +158

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 78, Mississippi State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-4.5)

Ole Miss (-4.5) Pick OU: Over (146.5)

Ole Miss has a 14-11-0 record against the spread this season compared to Mississippi State, who is 10-14-0 ATS. The Rebels have an 11-14-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 13-11-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams combine to score 157.4 points per game, 10.9 more points than this matchup’s total. Over the last 10 contests, Ole Miss has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Mississippi State has gone 2-8 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels have a +241 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.7 points per game. They’re putting up 78.1 points per game to rank 84th in college basketball and are giving up 68.4 per contest to rank 78th in college basketball.

The 30.4 rebounds per game Ole Miss averages rank 284th in the nation, and are 2.8 fewer than the 33.2 its opponents pull down per contest.

Ole Miss connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (79th in college basketball) at a 35.5% rate (97th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 per game its opponents make at a 31.4% rate.

The Rebels average 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (66th in college basketball), and give up 88.2 points per 100 possessions (70th in college basketball).

Ole Miss has committed 8.4 turnovers per game (first in college basketball action), 5.7 fewer than the 14.1 it forces on average (29th in college basketball).

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 7.5 points per game (posting 79.3 points per game, 61st in college basketball, and conceding 71.8 per outing, 187th in college basketball) and have a +180 scoring differential.

Mississippi State is 29th in the nation at 35.7 rebounds per game. That’s 3.5 more than the 32.2 its opponents average.

Mississippi State knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (118th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 9 on average.

Mississippi State has committed 10.1 turnovers per game (66th in college basketball), 2.8 fewer than the 12.9 it forces (70th in college basketball).

