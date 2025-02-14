How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15

Published 4:48 pm Friday, February 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

There are five games featuring a ranked team on the Saturday college basketball schedule, including the UCF Knights versus the Kansas State Wildcats.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers

No. 25 Baylor Bears at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Georgetown Hoyas at No. 24 Creighton Bluejays

  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UCF Knights at No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats

No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowgirls at BYU Cougars

