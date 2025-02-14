How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15

Published 7:44 pm Friday, February 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 15

Top-25 teams will be in action in 15 games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Auburn Tigers playing the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies

No. 23 Clemson Tigers at Florida State Seminoles

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers at No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers

No. 6 Houston Cougars at No. 13 Arizona Wildcats

No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders at Oklahoma State Cowboys

No. 21 Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones

Stanford Cardinal at No. 3 Duke Blue Devils

No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels

No. 11 Michigan State Spartans at Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats at Texas Longhorns

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 3 Florida Gators

No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks at Utah Utes

