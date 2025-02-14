How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15

Published 7:53 pm Friday, February 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 15

The Saturday college basketball schedule includes six games featuring an AAC team in play. Among those games is the Temple Owls playing the Tulane Green Wave.

Today’s AAC Games

South Florida Bulls at Florida Atlantic Owls

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET

Charlotte 49ers at East Carolina Pirates

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET

Memphis Tigers at UTSA Roadrunners

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET

Rice Owls at Wichita State Shockers

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET

North Texas Eagles at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET

Temple Owls at Tulane Green Wave

