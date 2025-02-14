How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15 Published 7:53 pm Friday, February 14, 2025

The Saturday college basketball schedule includes six games featuring an AAC team in play. Among those games is the Temple Owls playing the Tulane Green Wave.

Today’s AAC Games

South Florida Bulls at Florida Atlantic Owls

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Charlotte 49ers at East Carolina Pirates

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Memphis Tigers at UTSA Roadrunners

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Rice Owls at Wichita State Shockers

Time: 3 p.m. ET

North Texas Eagles at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Temple Owls at Tulane Green Wave

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

