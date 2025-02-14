College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 15 Published 8:48 pm Friday, February 14, 2025

The AAC college basketball slate on Saturday, which includes the Rice Owls taking on the Tulane Green Wave, should provide some fireworks — continue reading for picks against the spread.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Tulane -4.5 vs. Rice

Matchup: Rice Owls at Tulane Green Wave

Rice Owls at Tulane Green Wave Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 6.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tulane by 6.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tulane -4.5

Tulane -4.5 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Date: February 15

February 15 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Charlotte +3.5 vs. East Carolina

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Charlotte 49ers

East Carolina Pirates at Charlotte 49ers Projected Favorite & Spread: East Carolina by 3.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

East Carolina by 3.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: East Carolina -3.5

East Carolina -3.5 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Date: February 15

February 15 TV Channel: ESPNews

ESPNews Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: UTSA +1.5 vs. Tulsa

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

UTSA Roadrunners at Tulsa Golden Hurricane Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulsa by 0.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tulsa by 0.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tulsa -1.5

Tulsa -1.5 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Date: February 15

February 15 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

