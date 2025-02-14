Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, February 15
Published 8:17 pm Friday, February 14, 2025
In college hoops play on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats versus the Texas Longhorns is among the 10 games that made our list of best bets against the spread.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Kentucky +2.5 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Texas Longhorns
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 15
- Computer Projection: Kentucky by 2.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Missouri +1.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 15
- Computer Projection: Missouri by 1.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgia (-1.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Lindenwood -2.5 vs. Southern Indiana
- Matchup: Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Lindenwood Lions
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: February 15
- Computer Projection: Lindenwood by 5.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Lindenwood (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Columbia +1.5 vs. Harvard
- Matchup: Columbia Lions at Harvard Crimson
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: February 15
- Computer Projection: Columbia by 1.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Harvard (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Seton Hall +14.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: UConn Huskies at Seton Hall Pirates
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 15
- Computer Projection: UConn by 11.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UConn (-14.5)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Southern Utah +9.5 vs. Utah Valley
- Matchup: Utah Valley Wolverines at Southern Utah Thunderbirds
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 15
- Computer Projection: Utah Valley by 6.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Utah Valley (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: USC -6.5 vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at USC Trojans
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: February 15
- Computer Projection: USC by 9.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: USC (-6.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Saint Joseph’s (PA) +4.5 vs. George Mason
- Matchup: Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks at George Mason Patriots
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 15
- Computer Projection: George Mason by 1.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: George Mason (-4.5)
- TV Channel: USA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Washington +6.5 vs. Penn State
- Matchup: Washington Huskies at Penn State Nittany Lions
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 15
- Computer Projection: Penn State by 3.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Penn State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: San Diego State -1.5 vs. Boise State
- Matchup: Boise State Broncos at San Diego State Aztecs
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: February 15
- Computer Projection: San Diego State by 4.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: San Diego State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: